Wait, Did A Spider-Man 3 Set Photo Tease A New Villain?

Given that Spider-Man: Far From Home saw May Parker working for the Salvation Army, it’s possible that she’s now simply employed by F.E.A.S.T. when Spider-Man 3 rolls around, and Martin Li will either not show up or be a minor character. However, I doubt I’m alone in thinking that Mr. Negative is a Spider-Man villain deserving of the cinematic treatment, especially with so many additional people not familiar with him from his video game appearances. Even if he’s not Spider-Man 3’s main antagonist, it would be easy enough to establish Negative as a new crime boss that Spidey clashes with in the opening act, similar to how Paul Giamatti’s Aleksei Sytsevich, a.k.a. Rhino, was used in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.