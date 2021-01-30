How Natalie Portman’s Friendship With WandaVision’s Kat Dennings Affected Darcy’s Role In Thor

Because Natalie and I are already friends, I remember this exactly. I walk in the room and I'm very shy. I came in and I sat down and Natalie hadn't gotten there yet and everyone was so nice. Natalie came in and sat on my lap because we're friends. I think our friendship started to infect them [like] its purity and love. Slowly, Darcy became more involved, and I was like 'why are they adding me to scenes?' That's kind of what happened. If I am being honest, friendship magic is the reason I'm here today.