The James Bond Franchise Has A Very Cool Reason To Consider Releasing No Time To Die In 2022

Maybe I’m playing the role of Chicken Little just a bit when suggesting that No Time To Die adjust its watch for a sixth, and hopefully final, delay. But with so much riding on the James Bond franchise’s latest project, it’s insane not to work all the angles and see if there’s potential in giving the film an extra boost in promotion. The 60th anniversary of 007’s cinematic exploits needs to be commemorated in the right fashion, and if things had moved a bit quicker in the first place, we might have seen a new Bond stepping into the tuxedo in 2022. Fate dealt the world another hand, and at this point, all one can do is play it to the best of their ability.