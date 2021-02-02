Zack Snyder Offers First Glimpse At Jared Leto's Joker In The Snyder Cut

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is known for constantly keeping the moviegoing public on their toes. There are plenty of twists both behind and on the screen, and in no project is that more obvious than Justice League. After years of fan campaigning the Snyder Cut will become a reality on HBO Max this March, and with Zack Snyder having finally completed his vision. The filmmaker made the bold choice of utilizing Jared Leto's Joker during reshoots, and now we can see the first glimpse of his return to the Clown Prince of Crime.