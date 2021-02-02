Zack Snyder Offers First Glimpse At Jared Leto's Joker In The Snyder Cut

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is known for constantly keeping the moviegoing public on their toes. There are plenty of twists both behind and on the screen, and in no project is that more obvious than Justice League. After years of fan campaigning the Snyder Cut will become a reality on HBO Max this March, and with Zack Snyder having finally completed his vision. The filmmaker made the bold choice of utilizing Jared Leto's Joker during reshoots, and now we can see the first glimpse of his return to the Clown Prince of Crime.
During reshoots or the Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder made the bold choice to include Jared Leto's Joker. Clearly his version of Justice League will open new narrative doors, including Leto reprising his role for the very first time since David Ayer's movie. And now we can see the first glimpse at this comic book moment, check it out below:
I mean, how cool is that? While we can't actually make out Jared Leto's face, there's no denying Joker's pale white skin. Additionally, the faceless figure is holding up a Joker card, which really hammers the point home. Joker's back for the Snyder Cut, and the general public is completely the dark regarding how/why.
The above image comes to us from Zack Snyder's personal Twitter. The visionary filmmaker regularly uses social media to communicate with fans, often teasing the long-awaited release of the Snyder Cut in the process. And with his version of Justice League mere months away, these updates should only increase in volume moving forward.
With its distinct lack of color, this image of Jared Leto's Joker is quite different from what we saw in Suicide Squad. On first glance it looks more like the ultra gritty versions we saw in Joker and The Dark Knight Rises. Since the character was completely missing from Justice League's theatrical cut, there's no telling how Zack Snyder is going to utilize the beloved Batman rogue.
Jared Leto's time as The Joker has been a unique one, full of roadblocks. Studio interference resulted in David Ayer's vision for Suicide Squad being greatly altered. Harley and Joker's story was "eviscerated" in the process, with Leto ending up with minimal screen time. Add on the massive success of Joker and Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar win for the role, and it seemed like Leto might have been done as Mr. J.
Alas, Jared Leto's Joker will end up in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Perhaps we'll be treated to quality screen time between he and Ben Affleck's Batman. What's more, fans are eager to see their DCEU backstory expanded, including the death of Robin. Luckily, the wait is nearly over and all our questions will be answered shortly.
The Snyder Cut is currently expected to arrive March 18th on HBO Max. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.