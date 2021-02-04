Dracula Is Getting A Sci-Fi Western Remake, And A Marvel Director Is Behind It

Had things gone according to plan, Eternals would have been the immediate next entry on Chloe Zhao’s filmography, with that movie introducing the same-named group of god-like warriors from Marvel Comics to the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise and originally supposed to come out last November. However, as a a result of the complications ignited by the COVID-19 pandemic, Eternals has been pushed to November 2021. So now Zhao’s next movie up is Nomadland, which she worked on while tackling preproduction on Eternals. Nomadland stars Francis McDormand as a woman who departs her small town to travel across the America West, and it was met with critical acclaim at last year’s Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.