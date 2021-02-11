The King Kong Movies In Chronological Order: Every Film In Legendary's MonsterVerse Including Godzilla Vs. Kong

Godzilla Vs. Kong (2021)

Admittedly, this crossover event will not be the first time audiences have been treated to a face-off between the iconic monsters as 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla saw the ape saving Japan from the reptile. However, both Titans have already been established as “good guys” so, this time, there does not seem to be a clear choice of who to root for… between the two of them, that is.

I would not be surprised if all it took to end the the titular monsters' quarrel is a common enemy, a la Doomsday in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and, considering the amount of Titans introduced in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, there are more than a few worthy contenders. Yet, director Adam Wingard has said he wanted Godzilla vs. Kong to have a definitive winner and maybe Millie Bobby Brown’s reprisal as Madison Russell will be key in determining who should come out on top as the true king. Whatever the results of this royal rumble turn out to be, one is for sure: it is going to get messy.

Stream Godzilla Vs. Kong on HBO Max on March 31, 2021.