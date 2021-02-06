Jennifer Lawrence Suffers Injury On Set Of Adam McKay’s New Movie

Don’t Look Up has been in production since November. According to The Boston Globe, the set was shut down early in the morning on Friday, February 5 after debris from a special effects explosion struck Jennifer Lawrence. While there’s no official word as to the extent of her injuries, sources told the newspaper that she was hit with fragments after a trash can went through a window. A medic was called, and Jennifer Lawrence was taken off the set. She was seen holding her face, and the injury may have been near or in her eye.