Chris Pine's Dungeons And Dragons Movie Just Added Fast And Furious And Detective Pikachu Stars

If it doesn't feel like it's been that long since you last saw Michelle Rodriguez, there's a fair chance that's because you watched the brand new Super Bowl trailer for F9 that debuted yesterday during the big NFL game. That film, which will mark her seventh appearance in the Fast And Furious franchise, will be hitting theaters presumably whenever theaters are fully ready to reopen (it's currently on the schedule for May 22), but she actually has a movie coming out before that. Nicholas Jarecki's Crisis, which tells multiple stories about the opiod crisis in America and co-stars Gary Oldman, Evangeline Lily, Greg Kinnear, Armie Hammer, and Kid Cudi, is scheduled to play in theaters at the end of this month and will be available on PVOD starting March 5.