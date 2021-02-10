Marvel's Karen Gillan And Borat 2 Star Join Stacked Cast For Judd Apatow's Pandemic Comedy

Disaster movies based around a viral outbreak aren’t exactly a new thing to grace our screens from Hollywood, but they are a hot commodity right now. Pandemic movies seem to hit extra hard since the start of our real life pandemic. While there are some popular projects that seem to have been in the works coincidentally ahead of time, other filmmakers are taking advantage of our new reality with new creative productions. Comedic director and producer Judd Apatow is behind a new project that’s going very real-life in a new pandemic comedy coming to Netflix, and the cast so far is pretty impressive, including Karen Gillian and Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova.