What The To All The Boys I've Loved Before Cast Is Doing Next

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky)

In the role of Peter Kavinsky, a popular kid who forms a fake relationship with Lara Jean Covey, only to develop real feelings, Noah Centineo stole a lot of hearts with his lovey-dovey romantic lead in the To All The Boys trilogy. Outside of this film series, Centineo is known for his starring roles in two other Netflix movies, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and The Perfect Date. He also appeared in Disney Channel's How to Build a Better Boy, the final three seasons of Freeform's The Fosters, Disney Channel's Austin & Ally, and Hulu's [email protected]. His other film credits include Charlie's Angels (2019), Can't Take It Back, Swiped, and SPF-18. Outside of acting, Centineo served as a writer and producer for #TheAssignment. He also directed ARTY's "Save Me Tonight" music video.

Next, Noah Centineo stars in Jackie Chan's The Diary. He's also slated to play He-Man in Masters of the Universe and Atom Smasher in DC's Black Adam. Additionally, it was recently announced that Centineo will appear in Netflix's still-untitled GameStop drama.