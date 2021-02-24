What The To All The Boys I've Loved Before Cast Is Doing Next

Leave a Comment
On Valentine's Day weekend, romantic Netflix users celebrated the holiday by watching To All The Boys: Always and Forever, the third and final installment in Netflix's popular YA romance trilogy. Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, the movie adaptations of Jenny Han's best-selling novels sparked a lot of interest in the promising careers of its up-and-coming stars, who also include To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You's Jordan Fisher. So, now that Netflix has closed the book (or, rather, sealed the letter) on this franchise, what's the To All The Boys I Loved Before cast doing next? Let's find out!
Lana Condor (Lara Jean Covey)
As Lara Jean Covey, the lovelorn high schooler who became Peter Kavinsky's fake girlfriend, then his real one, Lana Condor found her star-making role as the romantic protagonist in Netflix's To All the Boys trilogy. Away from starring in this streaming franchise, the young actress had notable supporting roles in X-Men: Apocalypse, Patriots Day, Lifetime's High School Lover, and Alita: Battle Angel. Additionally, Condor starred in Syfy's short-lived Deadly Class and the ensemble comedy, Summer Night. Furthermore, she did voice work in Rilakkuma and Kaoru and BoJack Horseman's final season. Outside of acting, Condor started a prominent YouTube channel last February.
Next, Lana Condor will star in Netflix's limited series, Boo Bitch. She'll also serve as an executive producer. Also, Condor is headlining Girls Night and HBO Max's Moonshot.
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky)
In the role of Peter Kavinsky, a popular kid who forms a fake relationship with Lara Jean Covey, only to develop real feelings, Noah Centineo stole a lot of hearts with his lovey-dovey romantic lead in the To All The Boys trilogy. Outside of this film series, Centineo is known for his starring roles in two other Netflix movies, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and The Perfect Date. He also appeared in Disney Channel's How to Build a Better Boy, the final three seasons of Freeform's The Fosters, Disney Channel's Austin & Ally, and Hulu's [email protected]. His other film credits include Charlie's Angels (2019), Can't Take It Back, Swiped, and SPF-18. Outside of acting, Centineo served as a writer and producer for #TheAssignment. He also directed ARTY's "Save Me Tonight" music video.
Next, Noah Centineo stars in Jackie Chan's The Diary. He's also slated to play He-Man in Masters of the Universe and Atom Smasher in DC's Black Adam. Additionally, it was recently announced that Centineo will appear in Netflix's still-untitled GameStop drama.
John Corbett (Dr. Daniel Covey)
Playing the part of Dr. Daniel Covey, the widowed father of Margot, Lara Jean, and Kitty, John Corbett provided a dutifully caring paternal figure. Outside of this film series, Corbett is known as the romantic lead in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and its 2016 sequel. Additionally, on TV, the actor starred in CBS's Northern Exposure and Showtime's The United States of Tara. Furthermore, Corbett had recurring roles in Sex and the City, Parenthood, and Undone, while also starring in FX's short-lived Lucky and Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll. His other film credits include Tombstone, Serendipity, Raising Helen, Street Kings, Ramona and Beezus, I Hate Valentine's Day, The Boy Next Door, and Sex and the City 2. Outside of acting, Corbett is also a musician and released two country albums, 2006's John Corbett and 2013's Leaving Nothin' Behind.
Next, John Corbett will co-star in ABC's Rebel, which is set to premiere on April 8th.
Madeleine Arthur (Christine Donati)
As Christine Donati, Lara Jean's best friend, Madeleine Arthur plays a supportive free spirit in the franchise. Outside of this series, Arthur is notably known for her roles in Color Out of Space, Big Eyes, and ABC's The Family. Additionally, she appears in The Killing, The Tomorrow People, Supernatural, Legends of Tomorrow, The X-Files, The Magicians, R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour, and TNT's Snowpiercer. Next, Arthur is expected to star in the indie drama, Tell Me Why I Don't Like Mondays.
Israel Broussard (Josh)
In the role of Josh Sanderson, Lara Jean's childhood friend and potential love interest, Israel Broussard played a prominent part in To All The Boys I Loved Before, but his character was missing from the sequels. Broussard is known for Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U. His other notable film credits include The Bling Ring, Flipped, Earth to Echo, and The Chaperone. Additionally, Broussard starred in Perfect High and guest-starred in Sons of Anarchy and Fear the Walking Dead. He also appeared in M83's "Claudia Lewis" music video. Following To All The Boys I Loved Before's Netflix debut, Broussard drew controversy when insensitive tweets resurfaced online. He apologized, though this media firestorm could be the reason for the actor's absence in the sequels.
Recently, Israel Broussard was seen in Hulu's Into the Dark and this month's Fear of Rain. His next project isn't known, though Happy Death Day 3 could be happening soon.
Jordan Fisher (John Ambrose McClaren)
Playing the part of John Ambrose McClaren, Lara Jean's childhood friend and potential love interest, Jordan Fisher had a starring role in To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Most notably, from 2016-2017, Fisher appeared in Broadway's production of Hamilton. Starting in 2020, he played the title character in Dear Evan Hansen. Also, Fisher won Dancing with the Stars' 25th season and hosted 2018's Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. His other acting credits include The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Liv and Maddie, Teen Beach Movie 1 and 2, Grease Live, Teen Wolf, iCarly, and Rent Live.
Fisher appeared in Netflix's Work It and Quibi's Royalties. He also does voice work for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and Archibald's Next Big Thing. Next, the actor stars in Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between, where he also serves as an executive producer.
Anna Cathcart (Kitty Covey)
As Kitty, the youngest Covey daughter who sent out all of Lara Jean's secretive letters, Anna Cathcart played a crucial part in establishing the core fake-then-serious relationship in the movies. Outside of this franchise, Cathcart starred in PBS Kids' Odd Squad Season 2, as well as Odd Squad: The Movie, OddTube, and Odd Squad: World Turned Odd. She also appeared in Disney Channel's Descendants 2 and 3. Additionally, Cathcart played the title role in Zoe Valentine. The child actress reprised this character for Spring Breakaway. Her other TV credits include Once Upon a Time, Fast Layne, and Dino Dana. Additionally, Cathcart hosted the web series, Letters To.
Next, Anna Cathcart stars in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Spin.
Janel Parrish (Margot Covey)
In the role of Margot, Lara Jean and Kitty's older sister, Janel Parrish played a key character in To All The Boys I Loved Before, and had a supporting part in the sequels. Most notably, Parrish is known for starring in ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars and 2019's spin-off, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which was canceled after one season on Freeform. Additionally, the actress starred in Bratz, Triple Dog, Trespassers, and Tiger. Her other film credits include Celeste and Jesse Forever, Fired Up!, April Showers, and Mighty Oak. Additionally, on television, Parrish was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars Season 19 and appeared in Heroes, Baywatch, True Jackson VP, The O.C., Zoey 101, and Lifetime's I'll Be Watching. Outside of film and TV, Parrish was seen in 1996's Broadway and touring productions of Les Miserables.
Most recently, Janel Parrish starred in Hallmark Channel's Holly & Ivy. She also recently guest-starred on CBS's Magnum P.I. Next, Parrish will be seen in Until We Meet Again.
Sarayu Blue (Trina Rothschild)
Playing the part of Trina Rothschild, the next-door neighbor who begins a relationship with Dr. Covey, Sarayu Blue, also known as Sarayu Rao, adopted a key character. Most notably, Blue is known for her starring role in NBC's I Feel Bad. She was also in the main cast for The CW's short-lived No Tomorrow. Some of her other television credits include Sons of Tucson, Monday Mornings, NCIS: Los Angeles, Medical Police, The Unicorn, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Additionally, on the big screen, Blue is best known for her supporting turn in Blockers. The actress also makes appearances in Dealin' with Idiots, Lions for Lambs, and November's Happiest Season.
Next, Sarayu Blue will be seen in Apple TV+'s limited series, The Shrink Next Door.
Ross Butler (Trevor Pike)
As Trevor Pike, Peter and Lara Jean's childhood friend, Ross Butler played a prominent supporting character in To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, andcan also briefly be seen in To All The Boys: Always and Forever. Most notably, Butler was known for his main role on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. The film and television actor can also be seen in Disney Channel's K.C. Undercover, Teen Beach 2, Riverdale, Perfect High, The Internship, Chasing Life, Teen Wolf, and Shazam!, as well as the music videos for Steve Aoki's "Waste It On Me" and Juice Wild's "Graduation."
Butler was set to star in Quibi's Swimming with Sharks, though the short-form show's status is unknown after the company folded. Next, Butler will be heard in Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon, which arrives in theaters and on Disney+ on March 5th. Additionally, the actor will lend his voice to Netflix's Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.
Emilija Baranac (Genevieve Mitchell)
In the role of Genevieve Mitchell, Peter Kavinsky's popular ex-girlfriend, Emilija Baranac played a preppy personality in the trilogy. Most notably, Baranac is known for her prominent part in The CW's Riverdale Season 2. The actress/model can also be seen in Beyond, Supernatural, and Charmed. Additionally, Baranac starred in a pair of Lifetime movies, Tempting Fate and Deadly Second Chances.
Recently, Emilijia Baranac reprised her role as Heidi in The CW's Charmed. Following her performance in To All The Boys: Always and Forever, the actress will star in There's Someone Inside Your House. She's also expected to appear in the short film, Dead End.
Trezzo Mahoro (Lucas Krapf)
Playing the part of Lucas Krapf, Lara Jean's former crush-turned-close friend, Trezzo Mahoro was seen as a caring and supportive confidant in all three To All The Boys movies. Some of his other film credits include Dragged Across Concrete, 2016's Adventures in Babysitting, and A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish. Also, on television, Mahoro appeared in Van Helsing, The Magicians, The X-Files, Motive, and iZombie.
This past November, Trezzo Mahoro was seen in Netflix's Operation Christmas Drop. Additionally, Mahoro appeared in this month's The Right One. Following To All The Boys: Always and Forever, the actor will star in The Four Fathers and Syfy's Day of the Dead.
