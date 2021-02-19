Marvel’s Dave Bautstia Is Looking Swole In Image From Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead

Dave Bautista is one of those entertainers that is always working on an exciting new project. The WWE superstar turned actor has become a Hollywood staple over the last few of years, appearing in massive hits such as Blade Runner 2049, Spectre and multiple films across the MCU as Drax the Destroyer. His upcoming project Army of the Dead is in collaboration with Zack Snyder of Justice League fame, and will appear on the streaming giant Netflix. In a recently released image it looks like the former wrestler is still familiar with the gym after all these years, as he’s looking pretty swole.