Marvel’s Dave Bautstia Is Looking Swole In Image From Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead

Dave Bautista is one of those entertainers that is always working on an exciting new project. The WWE superstar turned actor has become a Hollywood staple over the last few of years, appearing in massive hits such as Blade Runner 2049, Spectre and multiple films across the MCU as Drax the Destroyer. His upcoming project Army of the Dead is in collaboration with Zack Snyder of Justice League fame, and will appear on the streaming giant Netflix. In a recently released image it looks like the former wrestler is still familiar with the gym after all these years, as he’s looking pretty swole.
The latest image released for Zack Snyder’s upcoming zombie flick Army of the Dead shows off Dave Bautista and his guns. Check it out below.
In the images first released by Empire Magazine, fans can see that Dave Bautistia spent his fair share of time in the gym ahead of shooting. He’s gotten quite jacked for the role of Scott Ward, a mercenary looking to make a big score in an undead-infested Las Vegas. Empire also shared an additional image that features Bautista working alongside Matthias Schweighöfer, who plays the safecracker of the group.
Dave Bautistia turned down the opportunity to work on James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad to be a part the zombie flick. The actor has kept a busy schedule as of late, as he will be appearing in the highly anticipated Dune reboot from Denis Villenueve. He’s also attached to reprise his role as Drax the Destroyer in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.
Army of the Dead will follow a group of elite mercenaries as they try to pull off a heist in Las Vegas. The catch? The entire city is crawling with hordes of the undead. The film will be Zack Snyder Netflix debut, as the entire project fell into his lap during an impromptu meeting with some executives of the streaming service.
Snyder directed the film in addition to co-writing, and has been mulling over the horror meets heist flick since 2007. The director has even dropped easter eggs for his upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League in the trailer for Army of the Dead, further hyping up the release for the directors cut headed to HBO Max.
Army of the Dead isn’t the first time Zack Snyder has worked in the horror genre, as he made his directorial debut with 2004’s Dawn of the Dead. While Ving Rhames won’t be returning for the directors latest zombie movie, the current cast is stacked, even considering the last minute replacements.
Zaack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is currently in post production and is scheduled to release on Netflix some time later this year. While there is no confirmed release date, fans can keep an eye on CinemaBlend’s 2021 Release Schedule for the latest on the biggest films heading to the big (and small) screens near you.