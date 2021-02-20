Why WandaVision Fans Probably Won’t Learn More About Monica’s Feelings About Captain Marvel Anytime Soon

Before Teyonah Parris’ all-grown-up version of Monica Rambeau was introduced in WandaVision, she debuted as a young girl living in the ‘90s with her badass mom, Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau, the best friend of Carol Danvers. At this point, we have no idea if and how Monica and Carol’s relationship has progressed from that point into her adulthood, but we do know Captain Marvel has kept busy away from Earth with the Skrull and Kree conflict. Chances are they are estranged, but that’s just a guess.