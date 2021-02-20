Comments

Why WandaVision Fans Probably Won’t Learn More About Monica’s Feelings About Captain Marvel Anytime Soon

Spoilers are ahead for WandaVision on Disney+.

WandaVision’s brilliance is giving supporting characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe important storylines within the weekly Disney+ series. In this week’s episode, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau was given a superhero origin moment when her return to the Hex gave her powers we've yet to fully understand. And speaking of things we don’t understand, what’s going on with Monica and her old pal Captain Marvel?

In Episode 5, “On A Very Special Episode,” Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers is referenced directly to Monica Rambeau, but she very blatantly says that she does not want to talk about her. It made for an awkward moment between Monica, Kat Dennings’ Darcy and Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo. CinemaBlend’s own Erik Swann spoke to Parris about her character’s feelings, and she told us this:

I think that you know, as we move forward, hopefully these things will be addressed. You know, Monica has been announced to be joining Carol and Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel 2. So that offers us a lot of space to explore that relationship further. I don’t want to give anything away!

Classic Marvel. Based upon Teyonah Parris’ coy answer, Monica Rambeau’s feelings toward Captain Marvel could be a major storyline that will likely be left for Captain Marvel 2. And now, with just two episodes left to wrap up the story of Scarlet Witch and Vision, it definitely seems as though WandaVision is teasing, rather getting to the bottom of, Monica and Carol’s potential falling-out.

Before Teyonah Parris’ all-grown-up version of Monica Rambeau was introduced in WandaVision, she debuted as a young girl living in the ‘90s with her badass mom, Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau, the best friend of Carol Danvers. At this point, we have no idea if and how Monica and Carol’s relationship has progressed from that point into her adulthood, but we do know Captain Marvel has kept busy away from Earth with the Skrull and Kree conflict. Chances are they are estranged, but that’s just a guess.

Captain Marvel did return to Earth for the major Avengers: Endgame showdown with Thanos, but Monica was actually one of the snapped, so she wouldn’t necessarily know that her aunt has been around this side of the galaxy. Either way, Teyonah Parris’ words to CinemaBlend certainly indicate that our questions will be answered in Captain Marvel 2, which is currently set to be released in late 2022.

Before Nia DaCosta’s Captain Marvel sequel, Disney+ will also set up another major character in the movie, Ms. Marvel, who is set to have her own TV series. Iman Vellani will play Ms. Marvel / Kamala Khan, a New Jersey teen who idolizes Captain Marvel before becoming a superhero herself. Seeing all these three women collide, along with recently cast villain played by Zawe Ashton, is going to be a real treat!

Check out more of our interview with Teyonah Parris right here on CinemaBlend, and catch the next episode of Disney+'s WandaVision this upcoming Friday.

