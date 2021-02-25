10 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In March 2021

Batman Begins/The Dark Knight

Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy loves to do the rounds in the realm of digital viewing. But oddly enough, we see the most movement with Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, as those titles seem to come up here and there in the streaming universe; but usually without The Dark Knight Rises in tow. Whether this is a comment on the demand for the questionable capstone entry or not is a question to definitely consider. Though it’ll be a bit hard to think about it when enjoying those first two movies where Christian Bale’s Batman goes through the personal journey of becoming the Caped Crusader and saving Gotham by any means necessary. And if we’re being totally honest, that ending to The Dark Knight is kind of hard to beat.