Jason Momoa's Aquaman Deemed Most Eco-Friendly DC Hero In Most On-Brand Move Ever (Bet You Can Guess Who's Last Too)

Pretty much every superhero movie is about how part of our world (or universe) is saved from by some hero swooping in and eliminating some immediate threat. But what about the continuous threats our environment takes on every day? It turns out, some of our favorite superheroes are more conscious about protecting our Earth from global warming and other environmental issues destroying our planet. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman takes the head spot for DC heroes in most eco-friendly, which is of course very on-brand for the sea-dwelling hero. He’s not the only hero fitting his brand on the list, as the last spot makes a ton of sense too.