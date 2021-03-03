news

Jennifer Garner Totally Took New Movie Yes Day After Having To Say No To Her Kids A Lot During The Pandemic

If 2020 was a word, “no” is undoubtedly the one that comes to the minds of those who made their way through those unprecedented events. Parents like actor Jennifer Garner were especially saddled with the burden of that word, as it was pretty much the response to almost anything a young child could ask to do in pandemic times. Which is why when the opportunity to make Netflix’s adaptation of the Amy Krouse Rosenthal book Yes Day came, Garner absolutely had to say yes.

While speaking with ET Online, Jennifer Garner explained just how the beauty in her upcoming film’s concept hit her. As Yes Day sees Garner and on-screen husband Édgar Ramírez obligated to take a full day of saying “Yes” to anything their children ask, it looks like it’s pretty much going to go the way you’d expect. For the universe of Yes Day, it starts out as a disaster; but for Jennifer Garner, the concept was pure bliss:

This has been such a hard year for moms. We have had to say 'No, no, no.' We've had to watch our kids be home, miss out on things. It is one thing to miss out on something as an adult, but to watch your kids miss something they have looked forward to or just how hard it has been to see them isolated and on Zoom every day... this is a breath of fresh air. This is a wish-fulfillment day of yes, and it is just so fun to watch moms watch the movie.

Lockdown has been pretty rough on everyone, even a multifaceted talent like Jennifer Garner. And obviously, with more time on everyone’s hands, the prying public had questions about Garner’s personal life. But in return Jennifer had more time to be her awesome, cheerful self on social media, even if it was something as simple as selling hair products while waiting to get back to work. But with Yes Day, the charms of Jennifer Garner are back at work making movies that will entertain audiences at a time they really need it.

That adventurous spirit has undoubtedly helped nurture the business relationship between Netflix and Jennifer Garner, as she’s already signed on for another original film for the platform. She’s not only starring in the Ryan Reynolds/Mark Ruffalo sci-fi adventure The Adam Project, Garner is also taking another lap in the world of Amy Krouse Rosenthal thanks to the adaptation of her body swap story Family Leave. Which just leads back to the fact that Yes Day couldn’t have come at a better time, for both the audience and Jennifer Garner.

If you’re wondering when you can mark your calendar in order to celebrate Yes Day, March 12th is the day to circle. Though should you be a Netflix subscriber that wants to get a hold of what else is headed to the platform throughout the month, we do have a full March 2021 listing, as well as the highlights of the incoming movie crop. You might not say yes to everything, but there’s certainly a lot to be positive about.

