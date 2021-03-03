news

How Billie Eilish's Apple TV+ Documentary Stacked Up On Streaming Compared To Beyoncé And Taylor Swift

Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift in their documentaries

The last year has been a surprisingly great one for fans of the music industry’s biggest names. This past weekend, Apple TV+ released an incredible and unfiltered look at 19-year-old No Time To Die singer Billie Eilish with The World’s A Little Blurry. The documentary intimately tracked Billie’s explosive turn into becoming a teen icon, but how did it do compared to other recent streaming movies focused on Beyoncé and Taylor Swift?

Beyoncé and T-Swift recently worked with Disney+ to express their distinct creative visions, and they were each huge hits in their own ways. Beyoncé’s movie, Black Is King, served as a visual album for her work on the music in the The Lion King remake. Swift’s surprise documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, gave her listeners insight into her quarantine album folklore. Between the Disney+ films and Billie Eilish, Beyoncé’s film had the best opening weekend… because Beyoncé.

Per new data from 2 million Reelgood users, a streaming guide that allows its users to access its streaming services in one place, Billie Eilish’s The World’s A Little Blurry could not overthrow the “Crazy In Love” singer with her summer hit, Black Is King. However, the new Apple TV+ movie did score the No. 2 spot, outranking Taylor Swift, Blackpink and Ariana Grande in the top 5 music documentaries across all streaming services.

It’s unsurprising that Beyoncé would get top rank, but Billie Eilish falling close behind shows that the pop star has carved out a prominent status for herself, not only in music, but among streamers looking for something to watch at home. It also shows how massive K-pop girl group Blackpink ranks these days, considering both Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift were below them in numbers. The data is based on the “opening weekend” numbers between the Friday to Sunday when each music documentary came out.

Billie Eilish soared into major stardom in 2019 when her first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, included the major radio hit “bad guy.” The Los Angeles native went from having a tight knit community of fans to a global audience, including Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber. Her documentary serves as an up-close-and-personal look at her rise to fame, and the personal struggles she deals with amidst it all. Check out the trailer below:

In a year that has had artists such as Billie Eilish cancelling their tour dates, music documentaries such as The World’s A Little Blurry have given audiences a new way to connect with their favorite musicians. Streaming services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ do not tend to release their metric numbers, so we don’t know exactly how many people tuned into these projects, but they’ve definitely been event films for streamers. Which of the top 5 was your favorite recent music documentary? Vote in the poll below.

What's your No. 1 music documentary you've seen on streaming recently?
RESULTS
Up Next

Billie Eilish’s AppleTV+ Documentary: 8 Things We Learned About The No Time To Die Singer
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Taylor Swift Totally Slammed Netflix’s Ginny And Georgia Over ‘Deeply Sexist Joke’ television 1d Taylor Swift Totally Slammed Netflix’s Ginny And Georgia Over ‘Deeply Sexist Joke’ Adrienne Jones
Ted Lasso And 10 Other Wholesome Comedies To Stream To Make You Laugh television 2d Ted Lasso And 10 Other Wholesome Comedies To Stream To Make You Laugh Alexandra Ramos
Grammy Awards 2021: How To Watch It Streaming, When It Airs And More television 2d Grammy Awards 2021: How To Watch It Streaming, When It Airs And More Philip Sledge

Trending Movies

Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
Promising Young Woman Dec 25, 2020 Promising Young Woman 10
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
How Silk Road’s Nick Robinson Prepared To Play Ross Ulbricht Without Meeting Him TBD How Silk Road’s Nick Robinson Prepared To Play Ross Ulbricht Without Meeting Him Rating TBD
Did Superman And Lois Just Spark An Unlikely Alliance With The Villain? TBD Did Superman And Lois Just Spark An Unlikely Alliance With The Villain? Rating TBD
How NCIS Said Goodbye To Maria Bello's Jack Sloane And Whether She Can Return TBD How NCIS Said Goodbye To Maria Bello's Jack Sloane And Whether She Can Return Rating TBD
The Flash's Season 7 Premiere Killed Off Fan-Favorite Character, But There's A Silver Lining TBD The Flash's Season 7 Premiere Killed Off Fan-Favorite Character, But There's A Silver Lining Rating TBD
How To Watch The South Park Vaccination Special Streaming TBD How To Watch The South Park Vaccination Special Streaming Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information