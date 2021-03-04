Angelina Jolie Sells Insanely Expensive Gift From Brad Pitt As Divorce Proceedings Continue

The piece, entitled “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque,” was actually painted by the late British Prime Minster Winston Churchhill in 1943. As Page Six caught wind of the story of its sale, the piece bought by Brad Pitt for $2.95 million in 2011 has now been offloaded by Angelina Jolie for the record breaking sum of $11.5 million, as of earlier this week. The cause of the sale was not disclosed, but whatever the case may be, Jolie has flipped this rare work of art for a hell of a return. Though we have to wonder, what exactly would replace this piece on the walls of her current dwelling?