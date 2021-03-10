Upcoming Jeffrey Wright Movies And TV: What If...?, The Batman, And More

We over here at CinemaBlend often like to play around with hypothetical situation where we imagine various Marvel and DC characters any given actor or actress would be perfect to play. Well, with someone like Jeffrey Wright, that’s a game we don’t have to play because the Golden Globe-winning actor will appear in both universes in the very near future (The MCU’s What If…? and DC’s The Batman in case you were wondering).

But it isn’t all Marvel cartoons and live-action Gotham adventures for Jeffrey Wright as the veteran actor is set to reprise his role of Felix Leiter in the upcoming No Time to Die, try his at hand at Wes Anderson’s brand of comedy in The French Dispatch, and even show up in a Batman audio adventure, plus more in the next year or so. There’s a lot to break down here, including his return to the HBO sci-fi series Westworld, so let’s go ahead and get into it…