Netflix’s The Gray Man: An Updated Cast List, Including Chris Evans

Ryan Gosling

The protagonist of The Gray Man is Court Gentry, who may be on the run, but has a noble cause in the story, as he’s determined to rescue his family and handler from nefarious forces who feel he’s a threat to their interests and have hired Lloyd Hansen to take him out. Ryan Gosling will bring Court to life in Netflix’s adaptation; he’s most recently appeared in Blade Runner 2049 and First Man, and he’s also starring in a reboot of The Wolf Man. The Gray Man is the first of Mark Greaney’s novels starring Court Gentry, so if the movie performs well on Netflix, there’s a good chance we could see Gosling reprise the role in at least one sequel, if not many more.