Raya And The Last Dragon: 6 Issues I Had With The Disney Movie

I grew up watching Disney movies. I was one of the millions of people who could not get “Let It Go” out of my head when Frozen came out. I have so many Disney items, more than I know what to do with. So when I saw the trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon, I was excited. It looked almost like a more badass version of Mulan.

But then I saw the movie.

There were aspects that were fantastic – like the animation, my God, was it beautiful – but there were several issues I felt that rose up within me, and I needed to get my thoughts out on paper. I understand the good reviews for this film, but I’m here to say that, at least to me, Raya and the Last Dragon felt adequately average, and these are the reasons why.