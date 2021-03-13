The MCU's White Vision: 5 Marvel Movies Or Shows He Could Show Up In After WandaVision

In the penultimate episode of the Disney+ exclusive hit, S.W.O.R.D. unveiled their own monochromatic recreation of the synethezoid, who was born when Tony Stark’s virtual assistant JARVIS was combined with the Mind Stone in Avengers: Age of Ultron. This new Vision, with all the abilities of the original but none of heart, is initially programmed to destroy his counterpart, who instead convinces him to abort the mission on the grounds that he is not “the real Vision” before transferring his own memories to his evil twin. After proclaiming “I am Vision,” White Vision flies away and out of the Hex.

The question that now remains is, where the hell did he go? Well, as WandaVision head writer Jac Schaefer explained, the whereabouts of White Vision are nothing to dwell on in the context of the show itself, but in the context of the MCU’s future as a whole, we cannot help but dwell on it. That is exactly what we intend to do with the following upcoming Marvel movies and upcoming Marvel TV shows that we suspect could be the next time we see this new synthezoid, starting with the confirmed future whereabouts of his doppelgänger’s wife.