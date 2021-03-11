Why Fifty Shades’ Dakota Johnson Doesn’t Get Advice From Father Don Johnson

That bus left, she doesn’t need any advice from me. We have a rule in the family that if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll. You go to college, you get to stay on the payroll. Towards the end of high school, I went to her and I said, ‘So, do you want to go visit some colleges?’ And she said, ‘Oh, no. I’m not going to college.’ I went, ‘OK, you know what that means? You won’t be on the payroll anymore. How you gonna manage?’ She says, ‘Don’t you worry about it.’