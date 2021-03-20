features

Upcoming Ava DuVernay Movies And TV Shows: The New Gods And More

Ava DuVernay on The Daily Show

Look, we are all very excited to see The New Gods finally get made and it is perfectly understandable to be a little anxious after three years since the movie adaptation of the DC Comics series was first announced. However, allow to me clue you in on one major reason why it has taken so long: the film’s director, Ava DuVernay, is one busy lady.

Of course, the other obvious reason for the delay in development is the pandemic, which has also added complications to the lengthy to-do list for the filmmaker, whose powerful Netflix documentary 13th earned her her first and only Academy Award nomination so far. So, including The New Gods, just how many big screen and small screen projects should we expect from Ava DuVernay? Try 14, each of which we will go over the status of right now, one by one, starting with another DC Comics adaptation with one eerily relevant premise.

DMZ star Rosario Dawson in Eagle Eye

DMZ - 2021 (Filming)

New York City becoming ground zero for a dystopian America torn apart by a new civil war is the premise for the HBO Max exclusive DMZ, based on the DC Vertigo comic book from Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli. In April 2020, producer Ava DuVernay tweeted that she already finished directing the pilot for the mini-series, starring The Mandalorian’s Ahsoka Tano actress Rosario Dawson, which reportedly resumed filming in January 2021.

Colin Kaepernick in an ad for Nike

Colin In Black & White (Post-Production)

Filming wrapped in January 2021, according to executive producer Ava DuVernay’s Instagram, for this Netflix original series inspired by the life of Colin Kaepernick, who will narrate the scripted drama starring Vampires vs. the Bronx star Jaden Michael as the football quarterback and civil rights activist in his youth. Colin in Black & White has no confirmed release, but appears to be on the right track for a 2021 debut, despite nine reported Covid-19 cases and threats of anti-Black Lives Matter protests forcing stronger security measures on set.

The New Gods

The New Gods (In Development)

In a tweet from December 2020, Ava DuVernay actually cited quarantine as a chance to dig “deeper into the mind and musings of Jack Kirby” as she continues to translate the comic book legend’s vision for The New Gods to the big screen. This was the last update the director and self-described Big Barda fan has given on her highly-anticipated DC superhero epic, which she is still currently writing with acclaimed comic book writer Tom King.

Related

DC's New Gods: What's Going On With The Ava DuVernay Movie
Naomi dc comics

Naomi (In Development)

The New Gods and DMZ are not the last of Ava DuVernay’s plans to bring comic book properties to life. In December, the filmmaker was reportedly adapting Brian Michael Bendis’ multiverse-spanning teen superhero series Naomi into one of the upcoming DC TV shows expected to join the Arrowverse.

Isabel Wilkerson at a TED Talk

Caste (In Development)

Around the same time Colin in Black & White was announced for Netflix, in October 2020, Ava DuVernay also announced her first feature-length drama for the streaming platform. The filmmaker will write, direct, and produce an adaptation of Caste, Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s non-fiction examination of the origins of systemic racism in the United States, which was added to Oprah Winfrey’s book club selection shortly after it was published in August 2020.

Ava DuVernay is producing Sovereign for NBC

Sovereign (In Development)

Also in October 2020, Ava DuVernay signed on as an executive producer for an upcoming NBC series that will follow a family of Indigenous people and their struggles against outsider threats. Sovereign is notably the first Native American family drama developed for network television in history.

Ava DuVernay is producing Home Sweet Home for NBC

Home Sweet Home (In Development)

Ava DuVernay is also bringing her eye for powerful non-scripted material to the small screen on NBC. In July 2020, she announced her creation of Home Sweet Home, a ten-part reality series in which two families from vastly different socioeconomic background will exchange lives for a week in each episode.

Wings of Fire: The Graphic Novel

Wings Of Fire (In Development)

Ava DuVernay will be trying her hand at animation for the first time with Wings of Fire. The Warner Bros. Animation production, first announced in March 2020, is based on Tui T. Sutherland’s bestselling children’s book series set in a world entirely inhabited by dragons.

Ava DuVernay is producing an adaptation of Octavia Butler's book Dawn

Dawn (In Development)

As of February 2020, Ava DuVernay is also producing an adaptation of a popular work of literary fantasy for Amazon Studios to be written and helmed by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s second unit director Victoria Mahoney. The series is inspired by 1987’s Dawn - the first of Octavia Butler’s dystopian Lilith’s Brood trilogy, in which the Black, female title character must revive the human race with help from extraterrestrials centuries after a nuclear war.

Nipsey Hussle in the video for Double Up

Untitled Nipsey Hussle Documentary (In Development)

February 2020 also saw Netflix secure distribution rights for a documentary about rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered less than a year earlier. Ava DuVernay is producing and directing the currently untitled film.

Kat Candler promoting Ava DuVernay's Queen Sugar on OWN

Untitled Ava DuVernay/Kat Candler/TNT Project (In Development)

In collaboration with Kat Candler (a producer on the hit Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why and Ava DuVernay’s OWN series Queen Sugar), DuVernay seems to be pulling an Upton Sinclair with drama a about the Texas oil industry. First given the greenlight in November 2019, the still untitled scripted series will air on TNT.

Rihanna in Ocean's 8 and Lupita Nyong'o in Black Panther

Untitled Lupita Nyong’o/Rihanna Project (In Development)

Earlier in 2019, while promoting Jordan Peele’s thriller Us, Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o refused to give E! News details about her upcoming collaboration with actress and singer Rihanna, which came to be after a photo of them looking like heist movie stars went viral. What is known is that Ava DuVernay will direct the untitled mystery project from Insecure creator and The Lovebirds star Issa Rae’s screenplay.

Robin Wright as Antiope in Wonder Woman

The Last Amazon (In Development)

Ava DuVernay has been attached to executive produce what sounds like another DC Comics adaptation, first announced for “commissioning club” AtriumTV in 2018, but will likely follow the original mythology that later inspired Wonder Woman more faithfully whenever it airs. Written by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. producer Rafe Judkins, The Last Amazon is said to be a retelling of how Antiope and Hippolyta led their war against the Ancient Greeks.

Palace of Versaille in the Netflix drama Versaille

Battle Of Versailles (Announced)

Ava DuVernay is directing, co-writing, and producing what sounds like another HBO original war epic, first announced in 2016, but will likely be a less violent affair whenever it airs. Based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning fashion critic Robin Givhan, Battle of Versailles will focus on the rivalry between European designers Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Cardin and Americans Oscar de la Renta, Bill Blass, Anne Klein, and Halston at a historic French fashion show in 1973.

Like I said, Ava DuVernay is a one busy woman. Yet, is there anything from the A Wrinkle in Time director’s many, many to-do list items that you are most excited for?

What upcoming Ava DuVernay project do you most want to see
RESULTS
Up Next

Ava DuVernay: 7 Fascinating Facts About The Filmmaker
More From This Author
    • Jason Wiese Jason Wiese View Profile

      Jason has been writing since he was able to pick up a washable marker, with which he wrote his debut illustrated children's story, later transitioning to a short-lived comic book series and (very) amateur filmmaking before finally settling on pursuing a career in writing about movies in lieu of making them. Look for his name in just about any article related to Batman.

After Kelly Marie Tran’s Comments, Raya And The Last Dragon Fans Are Freaking About Possible Gay Love Story news 1w After Kelly Marie Tran’s Comments, Raya And The Last Dragon Fans Are Freaking About Possible Gay Love Story Sarah El-Mahmoud
Parineeti Chopra: 6 Things To Know About The Star Of Netflix's Girl On The Train news 1w Parineeti Chopra: 6 Things To Know About The Star Of Netflix's Girl On The Train Jerrica Tisdale
How Minari Represents The Korean Experience, According To The Film’s Star news 2w How Minari Represents The Korean Experience, According To The Film’s Star Samantha LaBat

Trending Movies

City of Lies Mar 19, 2021 City of Lies Rating TBD
Chaos Walking Mar 5, 2021 Chaos Walking 6
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Oct 10, 2003 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Michael B. Jordan Reflects On His Forced Break In 2020 And How Creed 3 Was Impacted TBD Michael B. Jordan Reflects On His Forced Break In 2020 And How Creed 3 Was Impacted Rating TBD
Iron Man: Tony Stark's Most Heroic Moments In The MCU TBD Iron Man: Tony Stark's Most Heroic Moments In The MCU Rating TBD
How The Conners Honored Late Crew Member With The Season 3 Finale TBD How The Conners Honored Late Crew Member With The Season 3 Finale Rating TBD
Sharon Stone On Being Pressured To Sleep With Her Co-Stars For On-Screen Chemistry TBD Sharon Stone On Being Pressured To Sleep With Her Co-Stars For On-Screen Chemistry Rating TBD
After Shootings, Hawaii Five-0 Actor Daniel Dae Kim Took His Thoughts About Anti-Asian Violence All The Way To Congress TBD After Shootings, Hawaii Five-0 Actor Daniel Dae Kim Took His Thoughts About Anti-Asian Violence All The Way To Congress Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information