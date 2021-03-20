Upcoming Ava DuVernay Movies And TV Shows: The New Gods And More

Look, we are all very excited to see The New Gods finally get made and it is perfectly understandable to be a little anxious after three years since the movie adaptation of the DC Comics series was first announced. However, allow to me clue you in on one major reason why it has taken so long: the film’s director, Ava DuVernay, is one busy lady.

Of course, the other obvious reason for the delay in development is the pandemic, which has also added complications to the lengthy to-do list for the filmmaker, whose powerful Netflix documentary 13th earned her her first and only Academy Award nomination so far. So, including The New Gods, just how many big screen and small screen projects should we expect from Ava DuVernay? Try 14, each of which we will go over the status of right now, one by one, starting with another DC Comics adaptation with one eerily relevant premise.