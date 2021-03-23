Upcoming Jodie Comer Movies And TV: What’s Ahead For The Killing Eve Star

At one point in time, Jodie Comer, the Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress who portrays the psychotic assassin Villanelle on the British dark comedy/spy thriller Killing Eve, was going to have one hell of a 2020. She was coming off a brief appearance as Rey’s mom in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and had two highly anticipated movies with impressive casts on the way. But then COVID-19 came, plans were changed, and a number of Jodie Comer upcoming movies were delayed and delayed.

But a new year brings new opportunity to two-time Golden Globe nominee and the future is brighter than ever for Jodie Comer. With the movies slated for 2020 release — Free Guy and The Last Duel — coming out this year with more potentially great projects following not far behind, we could be seeing the latest and greatest chapter in the actress’ career. And if any of these upcoming movies and shows are half as good as they sound, we’ll be hearing the name Jodie Comer for quite some time…