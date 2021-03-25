10 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In April 2021

Crimson Peak

If studios listened to Guillermo del Toro a little more, they might find themselves enjoying the results a bit better. Take the case of Crimson Peak as an example: del Toro wanted to make the film for $25 million, but the studio allowed the film to be made on a $50 million budget. While that extra money was definitely put to good use in this lush and haunting gothic romance, it raised the bar for what would have allowed the film to be considered a financial success. Though, to be fair, the end result is too beautiful to argue with, and already has its loyal legion of fans.

Available 4/16/21