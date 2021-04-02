Upcoming Hugh Jackman Movies: What's Ahead For The X-Men Star

Hugh Jackman has to be one of the most versatile actors of his generation. You want him to play a superhero? Look no further than him playing Wolverine in the X-Men series. If you think he’s excellent in musicals, look to The Greatest Showman. What about dramas? Check out Prisoners, one of his best films to date, in my opinion. He truly has gone all over the map of genres possible for movies, and it’s no surprise that he has some awesome stuff coming up.

With how much Hugh Jackman has done in the past, he’s not short of upcoming projects, whether premiering as 2021 movies or coming out in a couple of years. There are confirmed and rumored projects, all of which sound exciting no matter what. Here’s what Hugh Jackman has coming up within the next couple of years.