Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In April 2021

Normally, we expect to see big things happening in the world of Star Wars in early May, as May the Fourth is the somewhat official Star Wars Day, but when it comes to Disney+, the big day is April 2, as a bunch of Star Wars content is set to drop, including several pieces of cult content. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what's coming to Disney+ in April.
When it comes to Star Wars we're seeing a bunch of library content that we didn't necessarily expect to ever see on Disney+. We'll see both made-for-TV films from the mid-'80s staring Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi's lovable Ewoks, Caravan of Courage and The Battle For Endor. We'll also get all the original Star Wars: Clone Wars animated shorts created by Genndy Tartakovsk, which predated Dave Filoni's animated series. Finally, and perhaps most surprising, we're getting The Story of the Faithful Wookiee, which is the animated segment from the ill-fated Star Wars Holiday Special.
Beyond that, we'll get a handful of lesser known Disney films, in the first part of the month, including 1959's Third Man on the Mountain, which is credited as being the inspiration for Disneyland's Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction, and The Island at the Top of the World, which inspired a land never build at Disneyland called Discovery Bay, which would in turn inspire Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris.
Friday April 2
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)
Disney Walk the Prank (S1)
Disney Walk the Prank (S2)
Disney Walk the Prank (S3)
Higglytown Heroes (S1)
Higglytown Heroes (S2)
The Island at the Top of the World
Third Man on the Mountain
The Last Ice
Made in a Day (S1)
Secrets of the Zoo (S4)
Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
The Big Year
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Caravan of Courage
Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I
Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume II
Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)
Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)
The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - Episode 103
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 102 Dusters
Friday April 9
Disney Future-Worm!
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)
Man of the House
Mark Twain and Me
Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
Cesar Millan: The Real Story
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - Episode 104
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 103 - Breakaway
The latter part of April is perhaps a little lighter on content than the first couple weeks, but it does still have some stuff worth checking out. April 15 will see the beginning on a new Disney+ orihinal series, Big Shots, that will see John Stamos as the coach of a high school basketball team. Earth Day will see a special release of a new National Geographic documentary on whales. We'll also see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier end its brief run, followed by a behind-the-scenes documentary similar to the one we got for Wanda Vision.
Friday April 16
Treasure Buddies
White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
Primal Survivor (S5)
The Kid Who Would Be King
RIO
Earth Moods
Big Shot - Episode 101 - Pilot
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - Episode 105
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 104 - Hockey Moms
Thursday, April 22 - Earth Day
Secrets of the Whales
Friday, April 23
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)
Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)
Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
Being the Queen
Baby’s Day Out
Big Shot - Episode 102 - The Marvyn Korn E?ect
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - Episode 106 - Finale
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 105 - Cherry Picker
Friday, April 30
Adventures in Wonderland
Disney Ducktales (S3)
Disney Junior Mira
Oklahoma!
Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Big Shot - Episode 103 - TCKS
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 106 - Spirit of the Ducks