Upcoming Zac Efron Movies And TV: The Three Men And A Baby Remake And More

Down To Earth Season 2 - TBD 2022 (Filming)

Down to Earth is a hit Netflix series that premiered in July 2020. Down to Earth Season 1 had eight episodes, with Zac Efron and Darin Olien traveling around the world to find sustainable ways to live. Some of the places featured are Iceland, Puerto Rico, and France. It is a lighthearted series that shows a more down to earth Efron, as he learns and tests new ways to live.

In March 2021, it was announced that Down to Earth had been renewed for a second season. Zac Efron and his brother (and Down to Earth producer), Dylan, have been using their Instagrams to document some of the filming. The series seems to currently be filming in Australia, with Efron encountering creatures like kangaroos and dolphins. According to The Daily Mail, Down to Earth Season 2 may also feature Zac’s girlfriend Vanessa Valladares, but it’s unknown if she’ll appear in all the episodes or just a few. According to Deadline, Down to Earth Season 2 is aiming for a 2022 release date.