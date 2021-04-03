A Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Has Joined Space Jam: A New Legacy

Space Jam: A New Legacy is having its chance to do its dance this weekend. The first trailer just revealed what is in store for LeBron James and the Tune Squad and got fans excited for a blockbuster-sized basketball game. The highly-anticipated sequel will see the NBA champion assembling a team even bigger than Michael Jordan’s 1996 match. Additionally, we’ve just heard who will be voicing fan-favorite Lola Bunny, and it’s a stellar Spider-Man: No Way Home star.
Spider-Man’s MJ and Emmy-winning Euphoria actress Zendaya will be playing Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy. The 24-year-old actress will reportedly be behind introducing a “fully-realized” Lola Bunny to the Space Jam franchise over 20 years after the character became an iconic part of the basketball film, per EW.
The Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer featured a brand new look at Lola Bunny as LeBron James brought together the Tune Squad for a looney game of basketball, but we have still yet to hear her voice in the film. With word that Zendaya is behind the voice, we know a little more about what to expect now and it’s perfect. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress has a kind of relaxed, calm and collected way about her that will fit right in with the Lola Bunny from the original Space Jam movie.
Zendaya is already having a massive year, between her leading role in black and white drama Malcolm & Marie alongside John David Washington and her upcoming projects Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actress will play Chani in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the landmark Frank Herbert science fiction novel this fall along with being a recurring cast member on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man film, coming this December.
And now she’ll have a hand in some slam dunks in the major summer release that has pulled together a number of Warner Bros’ properties together to offer a big action comedy. In the trailer, LeBron James is sent into the ServerVerse, which is controlled by Don Cheadle’s AI-G Rhythm. In order to leave and get back to his son, he is expected to play a great game of basketball against the Goon Squad, which he will do with the help of the Looney Tunes and other major Warner Bros. characters. Check out the trailer:
Did you see Zendaya’s Lola Bunny? The character is seen with Bugs Bunny, Daffy and the other Looney Tunes when LeBron James first meets the looney crew and again seemingly during the movie’s third act playing basketball with the Lakers star. We cannot wait to see the actress deliver her Lola Bunny to Space Jam: A New Legacy.
The Space Jam sequel is coming to theaters and HBO Max on July 16. Check out what other movies are coming out in 2021 here on CinemaBlend.