A Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Has Joined Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer featured a brand new look at Lola Bunny as LeBron James brought together the Tune Squad for a looney game of basketball, but we have still yet to hear her voice in the film. With word that Zendaya is behind the voice, we know a little more about what to expect now and it’s perfect. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress has a kind of relaxed, calm and collected way about her that will fit right in with the Lola Bunny from the original Space Jam movie.