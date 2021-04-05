After Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo Pay Tribute To Robert Downey Jr. On His Birthday, The Iron Man Star Shares Own Response

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Robert Downey Jr. has been a public figure for a long time, but his fame and adoration hit an all-time high thanks to his acclaimed run as Tony Stark/ Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While his time as an Avenger has seemingly come to an end, the actor's bonds with his fellow superheroes endures. Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, and more proved this by posting sweet messages for RDJ's 56th birthday.
Robert Downey Jr. has a unique birth date, as it occasionally finds him sharing the day with everyone celebrating Easter. Despite this busy time and families gathering, many of RDJ's co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe took the time to wish him a happy birthday. First up was Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner, who shared a message on Instagram. Check it out below.
Since Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr. were OG member of The Avengers, the two actors have worked together quite a bit over the years. Renner went so far as to call his co-star a "brother' in the above post for his birthday. It's great to see members of that superhero team getting along IRL, even celebrating each other's birthdays from a distance.
Of course, Jeremy Renner wasn't the only original Avenger who took the time to post for Robert Downey Jr.'s latest birthday. Thor actor Chris Hemsworth also shared a sweet message on social media. Despite being busy filming Thor: Love and Thunder down under, it seems Robert Downey Jr. was still in the hulking actor's thoughts. Check it out below.
Pretty sweet stuff. While Chris Hemsworth and the other Marvel actors are known for poking fun at each other or talking smack over Fantasy Football, there's also a ton of love there. Hemsworth's post about Robert Downey Jr. speaks to his talent and character, as well as the Iron Man actor's real-life leadership role. Chris Hemsworth shared three photos in his post, the third being a bit disturbing. It looks like Robert Downey Jr. was wearing a mask of his own face, which is an image I'll never unsee. Perhaps this mask was used in a moment where the actor was unavailable? Either way, it's creepy.
Robert Downey Jr.'s time in the MCU can be re-watched on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Mark Ruffalo also posted a short, but sweet message for Robert Downey Jr. As he wrote,
Not wanting to be left out, acclaimed Marvel filmmakers The Russo Brothers also took time to salute Robert Downey Jr. on the day of his birth. The Russos worked with RDJ on Captain America: Civil War, as well as both Infinity War and Endgame. Their post features a hilariously weird video of the actor in full Easter Bunny regalia, and now I need to know where the clip came from. Check it out below.
It wasn't just adult collaborators that took the time to wish Robert Downey Jr. a Happy Birthday yesterday. Morgan Stark actress Lexi Rabe also took the time to share a sweet throwback with her onscreen father. I guess it's safe to say she loves him 3000. Behold the cuteness below.
Clearly there's a lot of love for Robert Downey Jr., especially coming from his MCU family. Fans likely also posted birthday messages for the actor, given how much the franchise means to audiences. The Birthday Boy himself thanked everyone for the love, posting:
Robert Downey Jr. might have had to share his birthday with a major holiday, but it doesn't seem that affected his enjoyment. He got lots of love online, as well as giant balloons spelling out his age. Hopefully the acclaimed actor enjoyed his special day, and got to relax. Tony Stark might not have been good at the latter, but it seems that RDJ celebrated his birthday with style.
While Iron Man might be in the rear view, fans are eager to see Robert Downey Jr. return to the role of Sherlock Holmes for an upcoming threequel. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.