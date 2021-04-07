Hollywood Actor Allegedly Used Netflix And HBO Max As Lures In $227 Million Ponzi Scheme

Ponzi schemes are a form of financial fraud where money that is brought in from later investors is used to pay back early investors, giving the impression that the business is financially successful, and thus hopefully bringing in even more investors. The money simply loops through the system again and again and can potentially be sustained for a long time as long as new investment continues. It's unclear exactly how long this particular scheme was supposed to have been going on or how investigators were initially tipped off that there might have been something wrong with this particular investment.