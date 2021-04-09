Does New Spider-Man: 3 Set Photo Tease A Connection To Falcon And The Winter Soldier?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After a few delays, Phase Four of the MCU finally began with two shows on Disney+. There are also a number of movie projects currently in the works, including Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Some photos from the set recently made their way online, and fans are wondering if the upcoming threequel actually has a connection to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.