Does New Spider-Man: 3 Set Photo Tease A Connection To Falcon And The Winter Soldier?

After a few delays, Phase Four of the MCU finally began with two shows on Disney+. There are also a number of movie projects currently in the works, including Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Some photos from the set recently made their way online, and fans are wondering if the upcoming threequel actually has a connection to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
The MCU was forever changed by what happened in Avengers: Endgame, and The Blip has been a major plot point for the limited content that's been released since. Fans are always on the lookout for connection between Marvel installments, that was definitely true when some photos from Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived online. Check it out below, and see if you think the set piece might be a reference to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
Well, look who was the shield now. While a few characters have wielded Captain America's signature weapon throughout the course of the MCU, Lady Liberty is a first. Does this mean the Statue of Liberty is being given an update in-universe, perhaps as a tribute to Steve Rogers? Only time will tell.
The above image comes to us from Twitter, and shows a set piece that's made to look like a New York City MTA Bus Stop. In the stop itself is a poster, which shows The Statue of Liberty holding up Captain America's shield. Given how much the shield has factored into The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, fans are wondering if this might be some connective tissue.
Tom Holland's Spider-Man debuted in Captain America: Civil War, and has already appeared in a whopping five movies in the MCU. There are countless rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it'll be interesting to see how the threequel is being impacted by recent events in-universe. The Spider-Man movies are known for showing what it's like for normal folks living in the universe, so a response to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier doesn't seem out of the question.
Avengers: Endgame ended with Captain America getting his happy ending with Peggy, passing down his shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. The weight of that legacy has been a main plot point in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and it makes sense that Cap's absence would be felt around the country. We'll just have to see if that results in a change happening to the Statue of Liberty.
This image from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home is the latest excuse for Marvel fans (myself included) to theorize about what might happen in the highly anticipated blockbuster. There are countless rumors swirling, including the possibility of the multiverse, and the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as the wall crawler.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.