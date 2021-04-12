After Getting Fully Ripped, Beauty And The Beast Star Luke Evans Is Going Full Thirst Trap

Luke Evans is a handsome man, there’s no doubt about it, but good looks and impressive physique don’t always go hand in hand. Luckily, the actor who brought Gaston to life in the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake is rocking that combo quite nicely nowadays. Evans was already ripped, but a recent social media post makes it abundantly clear that he’s transitioned into full thirst trap.
Check out the gloriously muscled way that Luke Evans recently wished a happy weekend to his followers on Instagram:
Yep, that look is pure fire… at least, going off of the numerous flame emojis people posted in the comments section. Late last month, Luke Evans shared how he’s used the quarantine period to get into tremendous shape by comparing pictures of his body between June 2020 and February 2021. He’s just one of many who have turned to exercise as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, with James Corden, Rebel Wilson and Tiffany Haddish among the other celebrities who have shed weight during this period. In Evans’ case, it’s pretty impressive how much he’s transformed since last summer, especially considering he’s about to turn 42, and it’s harder to build muscle as one gets older.
Of course, gaining muscle is one thing; keeping it on is also a challenging endeavor. One can’t simply slack for a while and expect their physique to still look chiseled. Just ask Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani, who got incredibly jacked for his role as Kingo in the upcoming Marvel movie and was using the earlier months of the quarantine to stay in shape. Clearly Luke Evans is doing well holding onto his muscular gains right now, but if he wants to keep them, if not improve upon them, he’ll need to stay diligent with working out as the pandemic subsides and everyday life returns to normal.
Along with his physical accomplishments, Luke Evans has been killing it on the acting front in recent years. In addition to Beauty and the Beast, 2017 saw him reprising Owen Shaw in Fate of the Furious and playing William Moulton Marston in Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, followed by State Like Sheep and 10x10 in 2018. 2019 saw Evans appear in six movies, including Murder Mystery and Midway, and his most recent cinematic appearance was in Crisis, which dropped in March. Evans also starred with Daniel Brühl and Dakota Fanning in the TNT series The Alienist, and provided his voice for the Hulu animated series Crossing Swords.
As far as what Luke Evans has coming up, he’s set to reprise Gaston alongside Josh Gad’s LeFou in Disney+’s Beauty and the Beast prequel series. He’ll also keep a foothold in the Mouse House by playing The Coachman in the live-action remake of 1940’s Pinocchio. Over in the TV realm, following his leading role as Steve Wilkins in The Pembrokeshire Murders, Evans will star alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in the Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers.
Fingers crossed Luke Evans has another opportunity to play Deckard Shaw again too, whether it’s in the main Fast & Furious film series before it concludes or in the Hobbs & Shaw sequel. Should that be announced, or any other interesting news concerning Luke Evans’ career, we’ll be sure to let you know.