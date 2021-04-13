Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Explains Why We Shouldn't Call Vibrators 'Sex Toys'

Dakota Johnson familiarized herself with all kinds of bedroom interplay when she signed on for Fifty Shades of Grey just a few years ago. Thanks to the billion dollar franchise, we equate her name with things like vibrators, floggers (one of which she still owns), spreader bars, and even Ben Wa balls. It’s perhaps only natural that for her new endeavor Maude, Johnson would be focusing on the “sexual wellness” aspect of these types of items, traditionally called toys. According to Johnson, they are anything but toys and she is working to "destigmatize" those items in society.