Loki Or 007? Tom Hiddleston Responds To Those Pesky Bond Rumors

When the world is looking forward to a new James Bond filling the tuxedo of Ian Fleming’s legendary super spy, almost anyone can be seen as a candidate. Some actors, more than others, tend to have their names thrown out for the role of 007 in any given cycle, and this time around Loki star Tom Hiddleston is one of those people. The rumor mill has produced some pesky rumors about Hiddleston’s chances to play the next Bond, which has given him an opportunity to respond.