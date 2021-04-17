Loki Or 007? Tom Hiddleston Responds To Those Pesky Bond Rumors

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
When the world is looking forward to a new James Bond filling the tuxedo of Ian Fleming’s legendary super spy, almost anyone can be seen as a candidate. Some actors, more than others, tend to have their names thrown out for the role of 007 in any given cycle, and this time around Loki star Tom Hiddleston is one of those people. The rumor mill has produced some pesky rumors about Hiddleston’s chances to play the next Bond, which has given him an opportunity to respond.
As Tom Hiddleston spoke with Empire about his new Disney+ adventure Loki, the subject of Daniel Craig’s successor in a post-No Time To Die world was bound to come up. Much like fellow fan favorite candidate Idris Elba, it’s hard for Hiddleston not to step into the media trap involving the 007 franchise. Which inspired the following clever take on the subject, from the trickster god himself:
What can I say that you don't already know?. It's interesting in itself that I've suddenly become very aware of what I'm saying, is it not? Because there's something about what I'm saying that becomes the story. Not for you, but the world outside. Whatever I say, I've found, generated more questions.
Tom Hiddleston’s intentionally coy nature surrounding any potential James Bond casting undoubtedly will lead to more questions. The man himself even knows that, as he’s acknowledged that the cycle of rumors and betting odds between Bond actors leads to so much speculation from the slightest comment. At this point, it doesn’t sound like Hiddleston is withholding any hopes of being on the short list. Rather, it sounds like he’s learned how to play the game.
With his current gig on Loki already heading for a potential second season on Disney+, Tom Hiddleston may be held back by one of the most time honored hurdles in 007 history: contractual obligations. It’s similar to how Pierce Brosnan had to skip out on The Living Daylights in order to keep playing Remington Steele for NBC. Not to mention, if Jeremy Renner’s MCU contract was powerful enough to keep him out of Mission: Impossible - Fallout without even a scrap of footage in Avengers: Infinity War, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that Hiddleston’s time traveling tricks could do the same.
Anything can happen in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the exciting realm of 007 action. For all we know, Tom Hiddleston has a contract sitting on his desk, waiting to make him the next James Bond. Or, he could just be measuring his words carefully, watching what he says so as not to give the wrong impression. As always, only time will tell, and his next adventure will give him plenty to play around with.
Loki will cause all sorts of mischief for Disney+ subscribers on June 11; while Daniel Craig's big Bond swan song, No Time To Die, hits theaters domestically on October 8th.