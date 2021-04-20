news

Kevin Hart's Daughter Totally Trolls Him While He's Working Out And I Can’t Get Enough

Franklin "Mouse" Finbar (Kevin Hart) crouches in Jumanji

Kevin Hart has had a long , successful career as an actor-comedian. His charisma and body of work have made Hart a well-known public figure, and his generations of fans delight in seeing his personality at work IRL. Hart has a hardcore fitness regimen, and recently shared a video working out while his daughter makes fun of him… and I can’t get enough.

While primarily known for his work as an actor, Kevin Hart is also notably a father of four. Hart has been open about what it’s like being a dad, sometimes incorporating stories into his comedy sets. He once again offered a glimpse into his home life with a funny video of his home workout. Check it out below.

That is some wholesome content right there. Because while Kevin Hart continues to stay in great shape, it doesn’t come without some mocking from his family. What is home, if not a place to poke fun at your loved ones?

The above video comes to us from Kevin Hart’s personal Instagram account. The 41 year-old actor is extremely active on social media and has an insane 107 million followers on the Gram. He often shares videos working out, but the above clip was notable for featuring his daughter. Because who doesn’t like to cut their parents down to size… especially if they happen to be a household name.

While many of us have gotten a bit out of shape after being in isolation for the past year, Kevin Hart has been staying movie-ready thanks to having extensive exercise equipment in his home. And while he’s sometimes mocked by his family, you can’t deny that Hart has managed to avoid gaining the quarantine 15.

Considering the terrifying car accident Kevin Hart had back in 2019, the actor-comedian is no doubt thrilled that he’s able to perform such strenuous activities. His health scare was presumably scary for his family, as well as his countless fans out there. Luckily Hart was able to recover, and has been able to get into peak physical condition as he moves forward. Now we just have to wait for Hart to get a role in a comic book cinematic universe, which would no doubt inspire him to get even more swoll for the big screen.

As Kevin Hart’s career as an actor has progressed, he’s managed to remain extremely busy through various film and TV projects. The Jumanji franchise has been massively successful, and is showing no signs of slowing down. What’s more, he was recently cast in the Borderlands movie, adapting the beloved video game for the big screen. He’ll be appearing in that highly anticipated project alongside other notable names like Jamie Lee Curtis, Cate Blanchett, and his Jumanji co-star Jack Black.

Kevin Hart’s next project is the movie Fatherhood which is currently set to arrive June 18th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Borderlands: An Updated Cast List, Including Kevin Hart
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Jake Paul Accused Of Sexual Assault By TikTok Star Justine Paradise television 7d Jake Paul Accused Of Sexual Assault By TikTok Star Justine Paradise Erik Swann
Addison Rae And Jimmy Fallon Finally Respond To TikTok Dance Controversy television 2w Addison Rae And Jimmy Fallon Finally Respond To TikTok Dance Controversy Erik Swann
After Addison Rae's Viral And Controversial Jimmy Fallon Dance, The TikTok Creators Have Responded television 2w After Addison Rae's Viral And Controversial Jimmy Fallon Dance, The TikTok Creators Have Responded Lauren Vanderveen

Trending Movies

Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
Spiral: From The Book Of Saw May 14, 2021 Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Rating TBD
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America 4
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Jun 16, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Dave Bautista Has A Great Reason For Not Wanting His Own Drax Marvel Show TBD Dave Bautista Has A Great Reason For Not Wanting His Own Drax Marvel Show Rating TBD
Zack Snyder Went To Crazy Lengths To Recreate Las Vegas For Netflix’s Army Of The Dead TBD Zack Snyder Went To Crazy Lengths To Recreate Las Vegas For Netflix’s Army Of The Dead Rating TBD
Scottie Pippen Pays Tribute After Son Antron Dies At 33 TBD Scottie Pippen Pays Tribute After Son Antron Dies At 33 Rating TBD
The Funny Way Doctor Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch Is Guarding The Sequel’s Secrets TBD The Funny Way Doctor Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch Is Guarding The Sequel’s Secrets Rating TBD
Kate McKinnon's Tiger King Series Has Found Its Joe Exotic TBD Kate McKinnon's Tiger King Series Has Found Its Joe Exotic Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information