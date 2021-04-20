Kevin Hart's Daughter Totally Trolls Him While He's Working Out And I Can’t Get Enough

Considering the terrifying car accident Kevin Hart had back in 2019, the actor-comedian is no doubt thrilled that he’s able to perform such strenuous activities. His health scare was presumably scary for his family, as well as his countless fans out there. Luckily Hart was able to recover, and has been able to get into peak physical condition as he moves forward. Now we just have to wait for Hart to get a role in a comic book cinematic universe, which would no doubt inspire him to get even more swoll for the big screen.