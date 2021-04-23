Marvel Fans Had Some Major Thoughts About That 'Bring Tony Stark Back To Life' Billboard

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Yesterday an image went viral that purported to show a billboard that had been rented by fans of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, asking Marvel Studios to "Bring Back Tony Stark." It seemed that there were at least some fans that feel so passionately about Iron Man that they spent money to try and convince Marvel, and other fans, that Tony needed to come back. And fans have some major thoughts after the image went around the internet.