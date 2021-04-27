Wait, There Were More DMs Between Chris Evans And Lizzo After She Shot Her Shot?

There’s a trend on TikTok where people tell the story of how a celebrity has them blocked on social media, but thankfully that’s not the case for Lizzo and Chris Evans. True, most drunken texts to celebrities are probably met with a big ol’ block, but apparently Chris Evans is much more gracious...at least when it comes to Lizzo. We knew Evans responded after Lizzo shot her shot at him while drunk, but apparently there’s now even more to the DM conversation between the two, and we’re so here for it.