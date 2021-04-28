Will Blue Ivy Get Into Showbiz? Here's What Jay-Z Is Saying About The Future Of His And Beyoncé's Kids

Imagine being a celebrity before you were even born? That’s the case for superstar couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter. While her parents have made references to their eldest daughter in music, the younger Carter has shown signs of musical talent. As talented as she may be, the real question is this: will their eldest daughter get into showbiz?Jay-Z opened up about the potential future of his and Beyonce’s kids.
Over the years, Blue Ivy Carter has popped up on her parents’ musical output, even winning awards such as a Grammy. But why wouldn’t she have given who her parents are? Even with her talent, Jay-Z and Beyoncé aren’t pushing their eldest daughter to pursue a music career. The business mogul is applying that philosophy not only to his daughter but all his kids. The hip-hop icon stated:
Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know? Not: 'Here's this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.' What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.
It was refreshing to hear Jay-Z and Beyoncé not pushing Blue Ivy Carter and their twins Sir and Rumi to pursue music as a career. They’re more about raising and nurturing well-rounded children to become productive adults. As a father, the hip-hop mogul is more concerned about being supported and loved by him and his wife. As evident by the couple’s social media profiles, their children’s happiness is their top priority.
In his interview with The Times, Jay-Z spoke on how he and his pop superstar wife nurture their family. He gave some insight into what it is like growing up in the Carter household. The hip-hop billionaire stated the following about nurturing his children:
[We] just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be. It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We're just guides.
Reading Jay-Z’s words spoke to a father who doesn’t want to push his dreams and goals onto his children. As the rapper pointed out, parents act as guides for their children. As seen in videos and photos, the hip-hop icon loves being a father to his children.
Unlike some celebrity children, Jay-Z and Beyoncé rarely ever show Blue Ivy Carter or the twins on film or social media. Their actions speak to normal parents trying to raise their children in love despite their past marriage difficulties. So, if the younger Cater wanted to pursue a music career, it would be on her terms, not her parents.