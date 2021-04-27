No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Looks Totally Different In New Album Cover

Since Billie Eilish entered the scene as the 13-year-old breakout singer of “Ocean Eyes,” she’s often donned numerous colorful hair looks ranging between light violet, blue and a sleek silver. Her blonde look is the most natural color of her career thus far, while also adding a kind of old Hollywood flair to her fashion sense. Eilish first shared her new hair in late March and it broke records for nabbing the most likes ever on an Instagram photo in the matter of a day, with nearly 20 million hearts for this post: