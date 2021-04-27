news

No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Looks Totally Different In New Album Cover

Billie Eilish singing

Now you know you’ve been waiting a long time for the James Bond flick No Time To Die when its theme song singer manages to become a record-breaking Grammy winner, subject of her own documentary and announces her new album in between its recording and the film’s release. But then again, this is Billie Eilish we’re talking about here. The 19-year-old’s career is on a rocket ship that’d beat the Moonraker to the stars as she reveals her upcoming second album.

Billie Eilish’s massive 2018 record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? amassed the young artist with a world of fans. She also became famous for her highlighter green roots and black hair to match the dark and horror-themed songs like “Bad Guy” and “Bury a Friend.” As the artist revealed new album details, she looks completely different. Check it out:

A new era for Billie Eilish is among us! The singer is donning mid-length platinum blonde hair, fringe bangs and cuddling up in a white blanket. Tears stain her face next to the album’s ironic title Happier Than Ever. As she revealed on Instagram, the album is coming in just three months, on July 30. A fresh song is coming out this Thursday, along with two songs from the record, “My Future” and “Therefore I Am,” having already been released.

Since Billie Eilish entered the scene as the 13-year-old breakout singer of “Ocean Eyes,” she’s often donned numerous colorful hair looks ranging between light violet, blue and a sleek silver. Her blonde look is the most natural color of her career thus far, while also adding a kind of old Hollywood flair to her fashion sense. Eilish first shared her new hair in late March and it broke records for nabbing the most likes ever on an Instagram photo in the matter of a day, with nearly 20 million hearts for this post:

Back in February, Billie Eilish hinted at “Happier Than Ever” during her Apple TV+ documentary The World’s A Little Blurry when she was seen with her brother and co-writer finding its lyrics toward the end of the movie. In the snippets of the song we’ve heard so far, Eilish sings about being happier than ever when she’s away from the subject of the song followed by the lyrics “Wish I could explain it better, wish it wasn’t true.”

The artist has also revealed the album will be 16 tracks long. It’s an exciting day for fans of the 19-year-old singer as we now count down her upcoming album. And, of course we can’t wait to hear Billie Eilish’s James Bond song “No Time To Die” in the context of the movie when it comes to theaters on October 8.

Up Next

Billie Eilish’s AppleTV+ Documentary: 8 Things We Learned About The No Time To Die Singer
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Soul Won The Oscar, But Wolfwalkers Was The Better Film And Should Have Won news 2d Soul Won The Oscar, But Wolfwalkers Was The Better Film And Should Have Won Braden Roberts
2021 Oscars: How To Watch The Academy Award Nominated Movies Streaming news 3d 2021 Oscars: How To Watch The Academy Award Nominated Movies Streaming Jerrica Tisdale
Outlander's Sam Heughan Shares Deepfake Of Himself As 007 And, Wow, Does He Remind Me Of Roger Moore's James Bond news 4d Outlander's Sam Heughan Shares Deepfake Of Himself As 007 And, Wow, Does He Remind Me Of Roger Moore's James Bond Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

Supernova Jan 29, 2021 Supernova Rating TBD
Marry Me Feb 11, 2022 Marry Me Rating TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II May 28, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
The Crazy Way Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie Learned About Captain America 4 TBD The Crazy Way Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie Learned About Captain America 4 Rating TBD
Bachelorette Spoilers: Why Katie Thurston Might Be Our Most Decisive Lead Yet TBD Bachelorette Spoilers: Why Katie Thurston Might Be Our Most Decisive Lead Yet Rating TBD
Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Addresses Horrifying Ewok Theory TBD Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Addresses Horrifying Ewok Theory Rating TBD
10 Wrestling Documentaries To Watch On Peacock TBD 10 Wrestling Documentaries To Watch On Peacock Rating TBD
Mask Life Not Always A Pro For Celebs As Oblivious TikToker Told Adam Sandler He'd Need To Wait 30 Minutes For IHOP TBD Mask Life Not Always A Pro For Celebs As Oblivious TikToker Told Adam Sandler He'd Need To Wait 30 Minutes For IHOP Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information