Tom Clancy's Without Remorse Reviews Have Arrived, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Michael B. Jordan Movie

Michael B. Jordan’s latest, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, might be one of the biggest releases on streaming this year. Also known simply as Without Remorse, the action thriller is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s novel of the same name, and establishes the origin story of John Clark, one of the character’s in the author's Jack Ryan universe. Directed by Stefano Sollima, the film stars Jordan as Clark, a Navy SEAL who goes on a path to seek justice for the murder of his pregnant wife only to uncover a larger conspiracy. Jordan reunites with his Fantastic Four co-star Jamie Bell in this movie, and it also features Jodie Turner-Smith, Guy Pearce, Luke Mitchell, and Jack Kesy.

Based on Jordan’s behind the scenes video of one of his stunts, this action thriller is certainly going to be thrilling. It releases on Amazon Prime Video on April 30, and critics have already started sharing their thoughts. Let’s check them out.