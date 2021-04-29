12 DC Projects We Hope Get The Spotlight At DC FanDome 2021

Naomi

You can likely count on some, if not all of the CW DC shows that are still running this fall to get some attention at DC FanDome. However, I doubt I’m alone in wanting to learn more about something that isn’t currently part of the programming block: Naomi, which Ava DuVernay (who had been working on New Gods before it was scrapped) and Arrow’s Jill Blankenship are developing. Army Wives’ Kaci Walfall has been tapped to play the character who Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker created for DC Comics just a few years ago. Assuming Naomi’s pilot is met with approval and it earns a series order, let’s make sure it has a block of time to shine, whether it’s already on the air by that point or not.