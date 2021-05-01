Kevin Smith Chimes In After Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Appear To Be Hanging Out In The Wake Of Her A-Rod Breakup

So at this point, Kevin Smith’s dreams of “Bennifer” raising from the ashes may be no more than mere gossip. While Smith and others desire for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to be a couple once more, the public can’t forget the media circus and fallout from that relationship. Gigli and the stories surrounding their relationship would affect both actors, with the moment serving as a low point in both of their careers. It took Affleck’s acting career a few years to recover after the fallout of such a public relationship, and the same could be said about Lopez.