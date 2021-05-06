Fifty Shades Of Grey's Dakota Johnson Is Going To Do Another Romance Movie, And Her Co-Star Is Perfect

Deadline reports that Henry Golding has signed on to play the romantic lead opposite Dakota Johnson in Persuasion. The star of the upcoming G.I. Joe spinoff film Snake Eyes definitely has the chops. Golding made his breakthrough into the mainstream with his turn as Nick Young in the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians. He departed from the romance genre in Paul Feig’s thriller A Simple Favor with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, only to return to the world of rom-coms in Last Christmas. The latter was also directed by Paul Feig and co-starred Daenerys Targaryen herself, Emilia Clarke. Similarly to Dakota Johnson, Golding’s resume makes casting him a no-brainer when it comes to a new romance movie.