Fifty Shades Of Grey's Dakota Johnson Is Going To Do Another Romance Movie, And Her Co-Star Is Perfect

Dakota Johnson knows romance. Her time as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy made her a household name, with the films earning over $1 billion worldwide collectively. That experience makes her a natural choice to lead Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Persuasion. Not only that, but she just got the perfect co-star: Henry Golding.
Deadline reports that Henry Golding has signed on to play the romantic lead opposite Dakota Johnson in Persuasion. The star of the upcoming G.I. Joe spinoff film Snake Eyes definitely has the chops. Golding made his breakthrough into the mainstream with his turn as Nick Young in the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians. He departed from the romance genre in Paul Feig’s thriller A Simple Favor with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, only to return to the world of rom-coms in Last Christmas. The latter was also directed by Paul Feig and co-starred Daenerys Targaryen herself, Emilia Clarke. Similarly to Dakota Johnson, Golding’s resume makes casting him a no-brainer when it comes to a new romance movie.
The new film in question, Persuasion, will be an adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1817 novel. There won’t be any corsets, calling cards or horse-drawn carriages - this version will be set in the present day. The plot, however, is classic Austen: Anne Elliot, a young woman from a wealthy family (Dakota Johnson), crosses paths with her former fiancé, the formerly impoverished Captain Frederick Wentworth (Henry Golding) after a seven-year separation.
Now, however, the tables have turned. Anne’s family has run out of money, while Frederick made a fortune in the Navy. So no doubt class struggles will come into play. Much of last year’s charming remake of Emma (starring the fabulous Anya Taylor-Joy) focused on similar issues, with the title character convincing her friend to turn down a marriage offer from a suitor of modest means.
