Spider-Man: No Way Home: See What Alfred Molina Could Look Like As Doctor Octopus

Sony and Marvel’s upcoming superhero blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to deliver a number of crazy surprises, some of them we can predict, and others we’re still left to speculate on. One of the predictable ones, sadly, is the return of Spider-Man 2 star Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doc Ock. I say “sadly” because his presence in the MCU sequel would have been an amazing reveal if the studios had somehow been able to keep it secret. That’s impossible these days, so at least we can start imagining how Otto will change and evolve from the last time that we saw him -- allegedly dying, but maybe not so much -- at the end of Spider-Man 2.