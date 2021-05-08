Kristen Bell Has A Funny Take On Husband Dax Shepard Finding Other Women Attractive

Kristen Bell’s take on Dax Shepard’s attraction to women proved just how realistic and secure she is about her relationship. Given her booming Hollywood career, the actress seemed to not be unbothered by her husband’s love of women. Her response came from a woman who is confident, self-aware and mature. Bell’s view is in the minority within mainstream culture when it comes to outside attraction and marriages. At the same time, you can tell she and her husband share mutual love and respect for each other.