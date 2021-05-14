Army Of The Dead Streaming: How To Watch The Dave Bautista Movie

What Critics Are Saying About Army Of The Dead

Before you go and spend two-and-a-half hours of your time with Army of the Dead, you may want to know what people are saying about Zack Snyder’s return to the horror genre.

After watching the movie for himself, CinemaBlend’s resident Zack Snyder expert Sean O’Connell called Army of the Dead the filmmaker’s “funniest film to date” before saying it was “legit terrifying.”

Observer’s Brandon Katz, however, wasn’t as blown away with Army of the Dead. In a tweet, the critic explained that the movie felt like it was “cobbled together” from various elements before pointing out some pacing issues in opening 50 minutes.

And while not everyone is in agreement about Army of the Dead, one thing just about everyone agrees on is the film’s opening credits sequence, which is par for the course for Zack Snyder at this point.