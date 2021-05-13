James Bond Celebrates Throwback Thursday With Giant, Award-Winning Explosion From The Daniel Craig Era

By the time No Time To Die is released into theaters, it will almost be six years to the day that the previous James Bond film, Spectre, was released. Undoubtedly, there will be some fans of the Daniel Craig era that will need a refresh on the events of that 2015 film, as it’s been a while and it’s not a particularly popular chapter. However, if you should take anything from that film, it’s the gigantic, award-winning explosion that was just shared on social media in celebration of Throwback Thursday.
Heralding the destruction of Ernst Stavro Blofeld’s Morrocan lair in Spectre, this record-breaking explosion took the Guinness World Record for “Largest Film Explosion.” Requiring 2,223 gallons of fuel, along with 72 lbs of explosives, the official 007 Instagram brought this moment back to everyone’s attention, with a quick behind the scenes glimpse of that moment being filmed on set. It’s as wild to watch as you’d think, as you’ll see below:
A lot of planning and preparing went into the moment that saw an epic rivalry reimagined for the modern age of 007. Spectre’s Special Effects supervisor Chris Corbould was the man behind the massive moment in Sam Mendes’ second James Bond offering, and his work secured another honor in the legacy of the almost 60 year old film franchise. Which, naturally, has fans wondering what sort of thrills director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time To Die has in store, as the wait for this fall’s unveiling continues to tick down.
The explosion itself was worth the time though, as the moments leading up to Spectre’s big boom are pivotal to where Daniel Craig’s swan song is headed. With a tender moment between Craig’s Bond and Lea Seydoux’s Dr. Madeleine Swann leading to a smaller, but crucial explosion that knocks Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) for a loop, it dances on the line between a romantic drama and a 007 film. It doesn’t take long to cross the line back into action fueled spectacle, as you’ll see in the full scene, shared below:
Clearly, the Moroccan explosion from Spectre is still a moment of pride held by the James Bond franchise, as the franchise’s digital platforms haven’t been shy to show off the work. And who would be when a Guinness World Record was the result of this impressive moment from Daniel Craig’s reboot era Bond movies? Surely other contenders to that title will come, and should they snag the title, that just means one thing: whomever is in charge of the next 007 adventure to come after that fateful day will just have to dream up something bigger.
For now, fans are probably content to dream that No Time To Die will somehow magically move its intended release date into an earlier slot. Back in reality, however, the 25th James Bond film will send Daniel Craig into the history books, with the UK seeing the film open on September 30th, and domestic audiences having the honors on October 8th.