James Bond Celebrates Throwback Thursday With Giant, Award-Winning Explosion From The Daniel Craig Era

Clearly, the Moroccan explosion from Spectre is still a moment of pride held by the James Bond franchise, as the franchise’s digital platforms haven’t been shy to show off the work. And who would be when a Guinness World Record was the result of this impressive moment from Daniel Craig’s reboot era Bond movies? Surely other contenders to that title will come, and should they snag the title, that just means one thing: whomever is in charge of the next 007 adventure to come after that fateful day will just have to dream up something bigger.