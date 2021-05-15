Fantastic Beasts 3 Just Teased Awesome Newt Scamandar And Gellert Grindelwald Battle And I'm All In

Mads Mikkelsen replaced Johnny Depp in the role after the actor’s legal situation with ex-wife Amber Heard led to Warner Bros asking him to step down from the franchise. Mikkelsen has already spoken about taking on the role, sharing that he’ll need to create some bridges between Depp and his performances, but he most certainly isn’t planning to copy what the Pirates of the Caribbean actor did with the role. After Fantastic Beasts, Mikkelsen is joining Indiana Jones 5 to play another high-profile role.