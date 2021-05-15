Chris Hemsworth And Taika Waititi Posed For The Thor: Love And Thunder 'Poster' And I Can't Get Enough

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since the original Thor movie hit theaters and catapulted Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston to international stardom. Despite the amount of time that’s passed, fans are still loving both actors, and Hemsworth’s God of Thunder is about to receive a fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe solo film -- Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie has been in production in Australia for the past several months but, aside from the logo, we’ve yet to see anything official from the film. However, Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi did recently pose for the “poster,” and I can’t get enough of it.
As you one would imagine, on the set of a Taika Waititi film, there’s plenty of room for shenanigans to ensue. This has certainly been the case when it comes to Thor: Love and Thunder, and Waititi has actually been a part of a few of them. The latest sees him and Chris Hemsworth having fun in what appears to be a trailer and, in the caption of his Instagram post, Hemsworth jokingly says the two are posing for the official trailer. Check it out for yourself down below:
Wow, Marvel Studios’ marketing department got really creative with this poster, huh? But all jokes aside, the photo is a fun moment between Thor: Love and Thunder’s star and director. Also, can anyone tell me where I can get one of those hats? Most probably know by now that Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige’s hats are usually on point, and it looks like Chris Hemsworth is trying to give the producer a run for his money.
Based on what we’ve seen thus far, it would appear that shooting Thor: Love and Thunder has been a fun experience for those involved. Co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson recently shared some sweet pics that showed the cast and crew enjoying each other’s company both on and off set. Even new Thor Natalie Portman took the opportunity to check out the sights with her husband while working on the film.
Don’t let all the fun and relaxation fool you, though. Taika Waititi and his team have been hard at work and appear keen on delivering an exciting and fun film. Plot details have been mostly kept under wraps, but set photos and reports tease a packed story that features the Guardians of the Galaxy and even a powerful new character played by Russell Crowe.
The always confident Taika Waititi even thinks it could be the best Marvel movie ever, and you can understand his optimism. You can stream his previous MCU feature, Thor: Ragnarok, on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.
Thor: Love and Thunder is reportedly reaching the homestretch when it comes to production, so let’s hope the cast and crew can finish out strong and have a little fun while doing it. We’ll see the fruits of their labor when the movie arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022.