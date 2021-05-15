Chris Hemsworth And Taika Waititi Posed For The Thor: Love And Thunder 'Poster' And I Can't Get Enough

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since the original Thor movie hit theaters and catapulted Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston to international stardom. Despite the amount of time that’s passed, fans are still loving both actors, and Hemsworth’s God of Thunder is about to receive a fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe solo film -- Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie has been in production in Australia for the past several months but, aside from the logo, we’ve yet to see anything official from the film. However, Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi did recently pose for the “poster,” and I can’t get enough of it.